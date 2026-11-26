State Street Corp decreased its holdings in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG - Free Report) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,115,153 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,559,831 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.85% of APi Group worth $467,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APG. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,367,041 shares of the company's stock worth $946,846,000 after purchasing an additional 250,873 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,457,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $442,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,344 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in APi Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,524,369 shares of the company's stock worth $101,000,000 after acquiring an additional 25,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,030,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of APi Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,030,753 shares of the company's stock worth $78,387,000 after purchasing an additional 243,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 price objective on APi Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered APi Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on APi Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $58.00 price objective on shares of APi Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APG

Insider Activity at APi Group

In other APi Group news, Director James Lillie sold 287,498 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $12,204,290.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,664,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,822,967.40. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APi Group Stock Up 0.6%

APG opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01. APi Group Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 38.31%. APi Group's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APi Group Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation is a provider of safety and specialty services for commercial, industrial and institutional customers. Its work includes the installation, inspection, maintenance and repair of systems and infrastructure used in buildings and industrial facilities. The company's services include fire protection and life-safety systems, security, heating and cooling, plumbing, electrical work, and other building and infrastructure services. APi Group delivers these offerings through a network of operating businesses and local brands.

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