Apis Capital Advisors LLC Sells 51,545 Shares of Aeluma, Inc. $ALMU

Apis Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMU - Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 51,545 shares during the quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Aeluma worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. &PARTNERS raised its position in shares of Aeluma by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 15,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeluma in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Aeluma by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,748 shares of the company's stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aeluma by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,237 shares of the company's stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aeluma by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,405 shares of the company's stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 54,184 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALMU. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Aeluma to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aeluma in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aeluma in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Aeluma in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Aeluma from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeluma currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ALMU

Aeluma Price Performance

Shares of ALMU stock opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $455.19 million, a PE ratio of -71.03 and a beta of 3.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. Aeluma, Inc. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $31.79.

Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Aeluma had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 115.57%.The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 million.

Insider Activity at Aeluma

In other Aeluma news, CEO Jonathan Klamkin sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,978.88. This represents a 89.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $249,875.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 382,709 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,650,352.91. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,075 over the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aeluma Company Profile

Aeluma, Inc develops optoelectronic and electronic devices in the United States. The company manufactures semiconductor materials and chips using compound semiconductors on diameter substrates that are used to manufacture mass market microelectronics. It offers its devices for use in mobile, automotive, AI, defence and aerospace, communication, AR/VR, and HPC applications, as well as laser emitters, transistors for integrated circuits, quantum photonic circuits, and solar cells applications. Aeluma, Inc was formerly known as Parc Investments, Inc and changed its name to Aeluma, Inc June 2021.

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