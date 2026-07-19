Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Shares Acquired by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 1,142.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,863 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC's holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 484.1% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APO alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at $400,302,519.36. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $149.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 2.3%

APO stock opened at $120.51 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $127.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.56 and a 52-week high of $156.89. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio is 143.31%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apollo Global Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apollo Global Management wasn't on the list.

While Apollo Global Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here