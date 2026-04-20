Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Stake Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,916 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 13,625 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $14,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.3% during the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,888 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 48.7% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 52,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,997,000 after buying an additional 17,204 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900,554 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $120,017,000 after purchasing an additional 89,439 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2,649.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 40,702 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 60.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 109,672 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $14,616,000 after purchasing an additional 41,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company's stock.

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Apollo Global Management News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Early-stage talks with Ares and Sixth Street about a potential multi‑billion "NBA Europe" play could signal a large new growth opportunity for Apollo’s alternative‑asset platforms. Apollo, Ares, Sixth Street Circle Early Talks

Early-stage talks with Ares and Sixth Street about a potential multi‑billion "NBA Europe" play could signal a large new growth opportunity for Apollo’s alternative‑asset platforms. Positive Sentiment: Apollo continues office consolidation/expansion in Midtown Manhattan with additional space at 590 Madison Avenue and a 50K‑sq‑ft lease, a modest positive for its platform real‑estate and cost‑efficiency plans. Apollo grabs more 590 Madison space

Apollo continues office consolidation/expansion in Midtown Manhattan with additional space at 590 Madison Avenue and a 50K‑sq‑ft lease, a modest positive for its platform real‑estate and cost‑efficiency plans. Neutral Sentiment: Industry analysis pieces (TPG/alternatives coverage) highlight stress and opportunity across alternatives firms; useful context but not an immediate catalyst for APO alone. TPG Built a Record Year, Then Lost 40%

Industry analysis pieces (TPG/alternatives coverage) highlight stress and opportunity across alternatives firms; useful context but not an immediate catalyst for APO alone. Negative Sentiment: A wave of securities‑class action filings and investor‑alert notices has been issued alleging investor harm tied to revelations (the "Epstein Files"). Multiple law firms (Hagens Berman, Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz, Pomerantz, Faruqi, Schall, Glancy Prongay, The Gross Law Firm, ClaimsFiler, etc.) are soliciting lead‑plaintiff motions for purchasers between May 10, 2021 and Feb 21, 2026; filings and publicity raise potential litigation, regulatory and reputational risk. Hagens Berman Class Action Notice

A wave of securities‑class action filings and investor‑alert notices has been issued alleging investor harm tied to revelations (the "Epstein Files"). Multiple law firms (Hagens Berman, Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz, Pomerantz, Faruqi, Schall, Glancy Prongay, The Gross Law Firm, ClaimsFiler, etc.) are soliciting lead‑plaintiff motions for purchasers between May 10, 2021 and Feb 21, 2026; filings and publicity raise potential litigation, regulatory and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Some notices specifically name Leon Black and reference alleged concealed payments/links; Rosen and SueWallSt coverage highlights Leon Black’s inclusion in at least one complaint — amplifying the reputational angle investors monitor. (Lead‑plaintiff deadline noted by many firms: May 1, 2026.) Rosen Law Firm Notice

Some notices specifically name Leon Black and reference alleged concealed payments/links; Rosen and SueWallSt coverage highlights Leon Black’s inclusion in at least one complaint — amplifying the reputational angle investors monitor. (Lead‑plaintiff deadline noted by many firms: May 1, 2026.) Negative Sentiment: Media coverage of Apollo limiting redemptions in a private‑credit fund and CEO Marc Rowan’s blunt comments about lenders unable to meet redemptions keeps focus on private‑credit stress and could pressure sentiment for Apollo’s fee‑and‑asset based business lines. CNBC: Rowan on private credit fund redemptions

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO opened at $124.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $157.28. The business's fifty day moving average is $113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Apollo Global Management's payout ratio is 36.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Apollo Global Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $182.00 to $152.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $150.75.

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Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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