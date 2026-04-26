Apollon Financial LLC Purchases 1,960 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Apollon Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,667 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.0% of Apollon Financial LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Apollon Financial LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 919,389 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $212,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,660 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $16,079,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 179,593 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,454,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,109 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $11,797,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 95,138 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $21,960,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $263.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.84 and a 200-day moving average of $226.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.85 and a fifty-two week high of $264.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,662,702. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,207,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at $562,815,090. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 124,186 shares of company stock worth $27,826,739 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company's stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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