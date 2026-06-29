Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,206 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,196,427,000 after buying an additional 1,188,296 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Micron Technology by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,316,000. Finally, PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $61,306,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,263.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $1,132.33 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,255.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm's 50 day moving average is $817.22 and its 200 day moving average is $526.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 61.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

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About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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