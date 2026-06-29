Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 64,277 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,350 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 64,277 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $18,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Netflix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. This trade represents a 31.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,349,019 shares of company stock worth $123,105,721 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $73.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $70.86 and a one year high of $134.12. The stock has a market cap of $310.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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