Appaloosa LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,253,932 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $172,165,000. Oracle accounts for 2.3% of Appaloosa LP's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,680,278 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,151,395,000 after acquiring an additional 123,294 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,670,982 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,877,026,000 after purchasing an additional 409,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,911,930,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,029,416 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,377,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,538 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,878,184 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,447,648,000 after purchasing an additional 144,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Oracle from a "positive" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Melius Research set a $170.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about ORCL:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle has said funding for its OpenAI contract is in place, while continued cloud demand and potentially easing capital spending could support a free-cash-flow recovery. Article: How Will Oracle's Heavy AI Spending Shape the Stock's Cash Flow Trend?

Oracle has said funding for its OpenAI contract is in place, while continued cloud demand and potentially easing capital spending could support a free-cash-flow recovery. Negative Sentiment: Reports that HSBC sold loans tied to the Stargate AI project at roughly a 15% discount are raising doubts about the value and financing of data-center debt associated with Oracle. Article: Banks Are Dumping AI Debt

Reports that HSBC sold loans tied to the Stargate AI project at roughly a 15% discount are raising doubts about the value and financing of data-center debt associated with Oracle. Negative Sentiment: Credit worries remain central: reports cite Oracle’s debt-insurance costs reaching record levels and bond yields near 9%. Investors are questioning how the company will fund the infrastructure needed to fulfill its roughly $664 billion backlog. Higher financing costs could pressure cash flow and make that growth harder to deliver. Article: Oracle Stocks Sink as Default Swaps Hit Record

Oracle Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $107.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $323.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.34 and a fifty-two week high of $250.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.13 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company's revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.100-8.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 2,631 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $399,122.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 64,357 shares in the company, valued at $9,762,956.90. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Sicilia sold 22,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.59, for a total transaction of $3,420,173.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 182,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,730,207.11. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 36,075 shares of company stock worth $5,342,123 in the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops and sells software, cloud services, and technology infrastructure to businesses and other organizations. Its offerings include Oracle Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and cloud-based business applications for functions such as finance, human resources, supply chain management, and customer experience. The company also provides hardware, consulting, and technical support services. Founded in 1977 as Software Development Laboratories, Oracle became known for its relational database software and expanded over time through product development and acquisitions.

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