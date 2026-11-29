Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 282,959 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $52,970,000. Modine Manufacturing makes up approximately 0.7% of Appaloosa LP's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Appaloosa LP owned 0.53% of Modine Manufacturing as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 19.7% in the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 237 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOD shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $140.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 1 year low of $87.84 and a 1 year high of $323.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $994.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.31 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business's revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buy back $500 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company is a global provider of thermal management technologies. Founded in 1916 and headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin, the company has a long history in heat-transfer engineering and develops systems for applications ranging from buildings and data centers to vehicles and industrial equipment. Modine's products include heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment; data center cooling systems; heat exchangers; and thermal management solutions for commercial vehicles, off-highway equipment and other industrial uses.

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