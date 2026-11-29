State Street Corp lessened its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE - Free Report) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,895,426 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 12,487,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.46% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $209,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APLE. Compass Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Nykredit A S acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 69.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,819 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.1% in the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on APLE. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Compass Point raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APLE

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of APLE stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $398.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.64 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 5.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT's dividend payout ratio is 121.52%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of hotels across the United States. Its properties are primarily upscale, select-service and extended-stay hotels serving business and leisure travelers. The company's hotels operate under well-known brands, including Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. Apple Hospitality REIT typically engages third-party hotel operators to manage its properties. Based in Richmond, Virginia, the company was formed in 2007 and is led by President and Chief Executive Officer Justin Knight.

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