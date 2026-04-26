Apple Inc. $AAPL Holdings Decreased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,535 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 10,817 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.5% of Naviter Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $27,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $38,942,255,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,472,482,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 20,464.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $5,553,753,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937,401 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Apple by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Apple by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,706,358 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $26,220,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $271.06 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $193.25 and a one year high of $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm's fifty day moving average is $260.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 13.15%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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