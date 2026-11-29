Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,420 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.9% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $16,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Babb Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,724 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,622 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $9,532,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the third quarter. Krane Financial Solutions LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Recent Apple Headlines

Here are a few of the latest headlines about AAPL:

Positive Sentiment: Apple’s share of U.S. smartphone shipments rose to 57% in the third quarter, from 50% a year earlier, as higher memory costs squeezed budget Android competitors. The gains could help Apple capture more demand, though memory costs may also affect Apple. Apple gains smartphone share

Apple’s share of U.S. smartphone shipments rose to 57% in the third quarter, from 50% a year earlier, as higher memory costs squeezed budget Android competitors. The gains could help Apple capture more demand, though memory costs may also affect Apple. Positive Sentiment: Proposed U.S. tariffs on Taiwan reportedly exempt chips, smartphones, PCs and servers. That may limit direct tariff pressure on key Apple products and suppliers, including TSMC. Taiwan tariffs and chip exemptions

Proposed U.S. tariffs on Taiwan reportedly exempt chips, smartphones, PCs and servers. That may limit direct tariff pressure on key Apple products and suppliers, including TSMC. Negative Sentiment: Rising memory costs could pressure gross margins, while analysts have warned of holiday demand weakness. Separate coverage also questions whether Apple’s elevated valuation is justified by expected earnings growth. Apple margin and cost outlook

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "neutral" rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Apple from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Apple from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $347.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,280 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.40, for a total value of $442,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,224,675.20. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.05, for a total value of $480,309.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,051,831.95. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 294,529 shares of company stock valued at $98,272,053 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $358.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.42 and a 1 year high of $360.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 125.35%. The firm had revenue of $114.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

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