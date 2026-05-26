Apple Inc. $AAPL is Huntleigh Advisors Inc.'s 2nd Largest Position

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,526 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.1% of Huntleigh Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $30,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Overbrook Management Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $28,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,174 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Apple by 48.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $363,256,000 after acquiring an additional 465,393 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 100,130 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $25,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,044,697 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,915,172,000 after acquiring an additional 214,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 15.8% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 77,919 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $19,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $308.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.90. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.46 and a 1-year high of $311.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $308.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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