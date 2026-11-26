GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,808 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.4% of GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $144,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 156,175 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $52,009,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.7% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,773 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $9,915,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.1% in the third quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 36,143 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $12,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts: Sign Up

Apple Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $355.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.42 and a 1 year high of $360.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $343.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.37.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 125.35%. The firm had revenue of $114.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 46,389 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.42, for a total value of $15,467,020.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,615,190.20. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO John Ternus sold 25,412 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.94, for a total transaction of $8,460,671.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 59,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,832,236.98. This trade represents a 29.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 294,529 shares of company stock valued at $98,272,053 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Moffett Nathanson set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Apple from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $347.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple News Summary

These are some of the AAPL news items that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: Senior Vice President Jennifer Newstead sold 2,398 shares, about 9.5% of her holdings. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC filing, but the reported sale alone does not establish a change in the company’s outlook.

Senior Vice President Jennifer Newstead sold 2,398 shares, about 9.5% of her holdings. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC filing, but the reported sale alone does not establish a change in the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Rising memory-chip costs are a potential margin headwind, with one report citing gross-margin guidance of 45%–46%. Separate coverage also flags memory costs as a risk even as Mac and wearables demand offer some growth support. Apple faces memory cost pressure

Rising memory-chip costs are a potential margin headwind, with one report citing gross-margin guidance of 45%–46%. Separate coverage also flags memory costs as a risk even as Mac and wearables demand offer some growth support. Negative Sentiment: Market-wide concerns—including hot inflation, possible tighter Federal Reserve policy, proposed tariffs and renewed AI-related selling—are weighing on growth stocks and may limit gains for AAPL. Commentary also describes Apple’s valuation as demanding. Apple stock is trending today

About Apple

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report