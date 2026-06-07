Apple Inc. $AAPL Position Reduced by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 265,568 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 28,650 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 7.4% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $72,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 6.4% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 110.9% in the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 15.7% in the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 40,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $307.34 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.07 and a 12 month high of $316.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company's fifty day moving average price is $281.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.37.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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