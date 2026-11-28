Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,087,376 shares of the iPhone maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,016,982,000. Apple comprises approximately 2.5% of Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avenir Tech Ltd acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ascentis Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 822.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascentis Wealth Management LLC now owns 292,493 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 260,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson set a $283.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $380.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $350.00 price target on Apple and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $347.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 46,389 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.42, for a total value of $15,467,020.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,615,190.20. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Jennifer Newstead sold 2,399 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.18, for a total transaction of $806,495.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,116,870.56. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,529 shares of company stock worth $98,272,053. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $358.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.42 and a 52-week high of $360.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $343.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 125.35% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $114.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $113.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Apple's revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Apple's payout ratio is 12.04%.

Apple News Roundup

These are some of the AAPL news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Apple’s share of U.S. smartphone shipments rose to 57% in the third quarter, from 50% a year earlier, as higher memory costs squeezed budget Android competitors. The gains could help Apple capture more demand, though memory costs may also affect Apple. Apple gains smartphone share

Apple’s share of U.S. smartphone shipments rose to 57% in the third quarter, from 50% a year earlier, as higher memory costs squeezed budget Android competitors. The gains could help Apple capture more demand, though memory costs may also affect Apple. Positive Sentiment: Proposed U.S. tariffs on Taiwan reportedly exempt chips, smartphones, PCs and servers. That may limit direct tariff pressure on key Apple products and suppliers, including TSMC. Taiwan tariffs and chip exemptions

Proposed U.S. tariffs on Taiwan reportedly exempt chips, smartphones, PCs and servers. That may limit direct tariff pressure on key Apple products and suppliers, including TSMC. Negative Sentiment: Rising memory costs could pressure gross margins, while analysts have warned of holiday demand weakness. Separate coverage also questions whether Apple’s elevated valuation is justified by expected earnings growth. Apple margin and cost outlook

Apple Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely. Get This Free Report