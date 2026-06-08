Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Purchased by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,639 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.7% of Allen Capital Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $29,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.7% in the third quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $307.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $281.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.07 and a 1-year high of $316.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 13.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.82.

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Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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