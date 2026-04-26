Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Purchased by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,239 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.4% of CCG Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 65,833 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $17,897,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,954 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $18,746,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 425.1% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Cane Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,938,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Apple Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of AAPL opened at $271.06 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.25 and a fifty-two week high of $288.62. The company's fifty day moving average is $260.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Phillip Securities upgraded Apple from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $303.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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