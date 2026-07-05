Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,986 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.7% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $59,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Get Apple alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $34,236.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,425,754.82. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,924 shares of company stock valued at $825,546. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $308.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.50 and a fifty-two week high of $317.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. Apple's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apple

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here