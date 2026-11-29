Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388,236 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 64,323 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.7% of Boston Trust Walden Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Apple were worth $462,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Avenir Tech Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $30,000. ABS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $376,168,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Citic Securities increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a "buy" rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson set a $283.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $380.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $347.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Trending Headlines about Apple

These are some of the AAPL headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Proposed U.S. tariffs on Taiwan reportedly exempt chips, smartphones, PCs and servers. That may limit direct tariff pressure on key Apple products and suppliers, including TSMC. Taiwan tariffs and chip exemptions

Proposed U.S. tariffs on Taiwan reportedly exempt chips, smartphones, PCs and servers. That may limit direct tariff pressure on key Apple products and suppliers, including TSMC. Neutral Sentiment: Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent, but a possible late-2027 launch means any competitive or revenue benefit is likely not near-term. Apple’s AI agent plans

Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent, but a possible late-2027 launch means any competitive or revenue benefit is likely not near-term. Negative Sentiment: OpenAI has filed counterclaims accusing Apple of taking trade secrets and pressuring suppliers not to work with it. The allegations are unproven, but the escalating dispute creates legal and partnership uncertainty. OpenAI countersues Apple

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $358.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.42 and a 52 week high of $360.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 125.35%. The company had revenue of $114.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $113.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Apple's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 46,389 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.42, for a total value of $15,467,020.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,615,190.20. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Timothy Cook sold 191,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $63,846,078.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,264,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,837,377.28. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 294,529 shares of company stock worth $98,272,053 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

See Also

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