Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,068 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 10.1% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas' holdings, making the stock its largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas' holdings in Apple were worth $50,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Apple by 50.8% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 37,248 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $9,453,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.3% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC now owns 60,469 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Mission Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the first quarter. Marathon Mission Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,989 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $34,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,425,754.82. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 97,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,998,541 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Apple from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $314.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Up 3.3%

AAPL stock opened at $284.29 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.26 and a 52 week high of $317.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's 50-day moving average is $292.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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