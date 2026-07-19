Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Fischer Financial Services Inc.

Fischer Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 88.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,116 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 107,868 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.2% of Fischer Financial Services Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fischer Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $387,749,545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 604,056,505 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $164,218,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,032,517 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $97,031,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,483,035 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $62,659,118,000 after buying an additional 1,379,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,266,468,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $318.43.

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Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $34,236.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,754.82. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 2,924 shares of company stock worth $825,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $333.74 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.50 and a fifty-two week high of $334.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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