Kelleher Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,090 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 48,643 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.6% of Kelleher Financial Advisors' holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kelleher Financial Advisors' holdings in Apple were worth $21,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Avenir Tech Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ascentis Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 822.7% in the second quarter. Ascentis Wealth Management LLC now owns 292,493 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 260,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.05, for a total transaction of $480,309.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,051,831.95. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Jennifer Newstead sold 2,398 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.56, for a total transaction of $833,448.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 22,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,925,063.12. This trade represents a 9.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,529 shares of company stock valued at $98,272,053. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $358.89 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.42 and a 52-week high of $360.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $343.49 and a 200 day moving average of $304.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 125.35%. The company had revenue of $114.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 12.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Apple from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $347.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Recent Apple Headlines

Investors following AAPL have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Apple’s share of U.S. smartphone shipments rose to 57% in the third quarter, from 50% a year earlier, as higher memory costs squeezed budget Android competitors. The gains could help Apple capture more demand, though memory costs may also affect Apple. Apple gains smartphone share

Apple’s share of U.S. smartphone shipments rose to 57% in the third quarter, from 50% a year earlier, as higher memory costs squeezed budget Android competitors. The gains could help Apple capture more demand, though memory costs may also affect Apple. Positive Sentiment: Proposed U.S. tariffs on Taiwan reportedly exempt chips, smartphones, PCs and servers. That may limit direct tariff pressure on key Apple products and suppliers, including TSMC. Taiwan tariffs and chip exemptions

Proposed U.S. tariffs on Taiwan reportedly exempt chips, smartphones, PCs and servers. That may limit direct tariff pressure on key Apple products and suppliers, including TSMC. Neutral Sentiment: Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent, but a possible late-2027 launch means any competitive or revenue benefit is likely not near-term. Apple’s AI agent plans

Apple Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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