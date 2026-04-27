Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663,116 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 80,945 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.0% of Yousif Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $452,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 6.4% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 110.9% during the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 15.7% during the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 40,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $303.06.

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Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $271.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.67. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.25 and a 12-month high of $288.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.Apple's revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.15%.

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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