Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 258.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,645 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.7% of Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Avenir Tech Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $30,000. ABS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,168,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Get Apple alerts: Sign Up

Apple Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $355.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $343.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.37. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.42 and a 52-week high of $360.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $114.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $113.40 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 125.35% and a net margin of 27.60%. Apple's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Apple's payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 46,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.42, for a total transaction of $15,467,020.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,615,190.20. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Timothy D. Cook sold 191,753 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $63,846,078.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,264,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,837,377.28. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,529 shares of company stock valued at $98,272,053. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Latest Apple News

These are some of the AAPL news items that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: Senior Vice President Jennifer Newstead sold 2,398 shares, about 9.5% of her holdings. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC filing, but the reported sale alone does not establish a change in the company’s outlook.

Senior Vice President Jennifer Newstead sold 2,398 shares, about 9.5% of her holdings. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC filing, but the reported sale alone does not establish a change in the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Rising memory-chip costs are a potential margin headwind, with one report citing gross-margin guidance of 45%–46%. Separate coverage also flags memory costs as a risk even as Mac and wearables demand offer some growth support. Apple faces memory cost pressure

Rising memory-chip costs are a potential margin headwind, with one report citing gross-margin guidance of 45%–46%. Separate coverage also flags memory costs as a risk even as Mac and wearables demand offer some growth support. Negative Sentiment: Market-wide concerns—including hot inflation, possible tighter Federal Reserve policy, proposed tariffs and renewed AI-related selling—are weighing on growth stocks and may limit gains for AAPL. Commentary also describes Apple’s valuation as demanding. Apple stock is trending today

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $350.00 price target on Apple and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CICC Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $380.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson set a $283.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $347.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important. Get This Free Report