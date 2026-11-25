Dala Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,081 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.5% of Dala Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dala Group LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Thor Investment Management Inc. OH ADV raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thor Investment Management Inc. OH ADV now owns 1,912 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evansbrook LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,102 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Forward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Forward LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $347.11.

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Trending Headlines about Apple

These are some of the AAPL headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Potential 2027 catalysts include a foldable iPhone and a paid Siri offering. The company’s reported streak of earnings beats may also help sustain investor confidence. Article: Apple Stock Has 3 Things Going for It in 2027

Potential 2027 catalysts include a foldable iPhone and a paid Siri offering. The company’s reported streak of earnings beats may also help sustain investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Apple’s shares are described as fully priced and already above Wall Street’s average target, leaving less room for disappointment. Rising memory costs could pressure margins, while estimates have faced cuts. Article: Apple Is Up This Year and Already Above Wall Street’s Target

Apple’s shares are described as fully priced and already above Wall Street’s average target, leaving less room for disappointment. Rising memory costs could pressure margins, while estimates have faced cuts. Negative Sentiment: The AI-agent opportunity remains uncertain: Apple may not launch until late 2027, and its comparatively restrained AI infrastructure investment raises questions about serving complex features at scale.

Apple Stock Up 1.4%

Apple stock opened at $354.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.42 and a 12-month high of $360.83. The firm's fifty day moving average is $342.59 and its 200 day moving average is $303.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 125.35%. The business had revenue of $114.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Apple's revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 12.04%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO John Ternus sold 25,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.94, for a total value of $8,460,671.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 59,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,832,236.98. This represents a 29.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Jennifer Newstead sold 2,399 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.18, for a total value of $806,495.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,116,870.56. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 292,131 shares of company stock worth $97,438,605 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

See Also

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