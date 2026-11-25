MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,010 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.4% of MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,662,494 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $182,897,769,000 after buying an additional 28,321,085 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,950,297,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,986,090,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,443,242,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Apple by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 73,082,616 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $18,547,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities cut shares of Apple from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Melius Research set a $370.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $347.11.

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Apple Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $354.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.42 and a 1 year high of $360.83. The business's 50-day moving average is $342.59 and its 200-day moving average is $303.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 125.35% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $114.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Jennifer Newstead sold 2,399 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.18, for a total value of $806,495.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,116,870.56. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Ternus sold 25,412 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.94, for a total value of $8,460,671.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 59,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,832,236.98. This trade represents a 29.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 292,131 shares of company stock valued at $97,438,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Apple

Investors following AAPL have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent that could handle complex tasks across apps and devices. Its installed base of more than 2.5 billion active devices could help drive adoption, though a launch may be more than a year away. Article: What Is Apple Planning With Its New Autonomous AI Agent?

Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent that could handle complex tasks across apps and devices. Its installed base of more than 2.5 billion active devices could help drive adoption, though a launch may be more than a year away. Positive Sentiment: Potential 2027 catalysts include a foldable iPhone and a paid Siri offering. The company’s reported streak of earnings beats may also help sustain investor confidence. Article: Apple Stock Has 3 Things Going for It in 2027

Potential 2027 catalysts include a foldable iPhone and a paid Siri offering. The company’s reported streak of earnings beats may also help sustain investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Apple’s shares are described as fully priced and already above Wall Street’s average target, leaving less room for disappointment. Rising memory costs could pressure margins, while estimates have faced cuts. Article: Apple Is Up This Year and Already Above Wall Street’s Target

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

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