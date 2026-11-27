Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,083 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 43,713 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.5% of Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS's holdings in Apple were worth $22,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Bauman Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bauman Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 109,729 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $36,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 449,724 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $149,767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $355.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.42 and a 12 month high of $360.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $343.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.37.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 125.35%. The firm had revenue of $114.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Investors following AAPL have been watching these stories:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,280 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.40, for a total transaction of $442,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $13,224,675.20. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,392 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.05, for a total transaction of $480,309.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,051,831.95. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,529 shares of company stock worth $98,272,053. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. CICC Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Apple from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $347.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

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