Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,705,753 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 40,639 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.8% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in Apple were worth $1,896,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinkerton Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinkerton Wealth LLC now owns 28,777 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 47,953 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 556,230 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $185,236,000 after purchasing an additional 124,490 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Apple by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 37,775 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Seaport Research Partners lowered Apple from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Guggenheim set a $400.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citic Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $347.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 46,389 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.42, for a total transaction of $15,467,020.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $45,615,190.20. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Timothy D. Cook sold 191,753 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $63,846,078.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,264,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,837,377.28. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,131 shares of company stock valued at $97,438,605. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $354.07 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $342.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.98. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.42 and a 52 week high of $360.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 125.35% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $114.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Apple's payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Apple News Summary

Investors following AAPL have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Potential 2027 catalysts include a foldable iPhone and a paid Siri offering. The company’s reported streak of earnings beats may also help sustain investor confidence. Article: Apple Stock Has 3 Things Going for It in 2027

Potential 2027 catalysts include a foldable iPhone and a paid Siri offering. The company’s reported streak of earnings beats may also help sustain investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Mac momentum and a refreshed wearables lineup could support sales, but the outlook depends on whether wearables recover from their slowdown and supply constraints ease. Article: Can Wearables and Mac Revenues Add Fresh Momentum?

Mac momentum and a refreshed wearables lineup could support sales, but the outlook depends on whether wearables recover from their slowdown and supply constraints ease. Negative Sentiment: Apple’s shares are described as fully priced and already above Wall Street’s average target, leaving less room for disappointment. Rising memory costs could pressure margins, while estimates have faced cuts. Article: Apple Is Up This Year and Already Above Wall Street’s Target

About Apple

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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