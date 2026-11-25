One Way Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,342 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.1% of One Way Holdings LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. One Way Holdings LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $47,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avenir Tech Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ascentis Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 822.7% during the second quarter. Ascentis Wealth Management LLC now owns 292,493 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 260,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Ternus sold 25,412 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.94, for a total transaction of $8,460,671.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 59,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,832,236.98. This represents a 29.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Jennifer Newstead sold 2,399 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.18, for a total transaction of $806,495.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,116,870.56. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,131 shares of company stock valued at $97,438,605. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Recent Apple Headlines

Investors following AAPL have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Potential 2027 catalysts include a foldable iPhone and a paid Siri offering. The company’s reported streak of earnings beats may also help sustain investor confidence. Article: Apple Stock Has 3 Things Going for It in 2027

Potential 2027 catalysts include a foldable iPhone and a paid Siri offering. The company’s reported streak of earnings beats may also help sustain investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Apple’s shares are described as fully priced and already above Wall Street’s average target, leaving less room for disappointment. Rising memory costs could pressure margins, while estimates have faced cuts. Article: Apple Is Up This Year and Already Above Wall Street’s Target

Apple’s shares are described as fully priced and already above Wall Street’s average target, leaving less room for disappointment. Rising memory costs could pressure margins, while estimates have faced cuts. Negative Sentiment: The AI-agent opportunity remains uncertain: Apple may not launch until late 2027, and its comparatively restrained AI infrastructure investment raises questions about serving complex features at scale.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $400.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $347.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $354.07 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.42 and a fifty-two week high of $360.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $342.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $114.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.40 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 125.35%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

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