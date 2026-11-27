BancFirst Trust & Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,056 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.5% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management's holdings in Apple were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $65,950,297,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $36,986,090,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,443,242,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,658,359,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,588,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $355.58 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $243.42 and a one year high of $360.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 125.35%. The firm had revenue of $114.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Apple's payout ratio is 12.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jennifer Newstead sold 2,398 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.56, for a total transaction of $833,448.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 22,802 shares in the company, valued at $7,925,063.12. This represents a 9.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.40, for a total transaction of $442,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,224,675.20. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 294,529 shares of company stock worth $98,272,053 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Citic Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $349.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Melius Research set a $370.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $380.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $347.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apple

More Apple News

These are some of the AAPL news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Apple gained as investors favored AI features delivered through existing devices over rivals’ heavy cloud-infrastructure spending. Reports also say Apple is developing an AI agent that could operate apps and handle complex tasks, potentially strengthening its AI offering. Apple Stocks Rise as AI Selloff Spares the iPhone Maker Apple Enters the AI Agent Race

Apple gained as investors favored AI features delivered through existing devices over rivals’ heavy cloud-infrastructure spending. Reports also say Apple is developing an AI agent that could operate apps and handle complex tasks, potentially strengthening its AI offering. Neutral Sentiment: Apple removed MiniMax’s Talkie chatbot from its App Store after reports of inappropriate AI messages involving users, including concerns about child safety. The action may demonstrate platform oversight, though the reports underscore scrutiny of AI services. Apple pulls MiniMax AI chatbot from App Store over child safety concerns

Apple removed MiniMax’s Talkie chatbot from its App Store after reports of inappropriate AI messages involving users, including concerns about child safety. The action may demonstrate platform oversight, though the reports underscore scrutiny of AI services. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe’s forecast for $4.4 billion in Thanksgiving mobile shopping points to a potential benefit for Apple’s mobile ecosystem, but the reports do not quantify the impact on Apple’s revenue. Thanksgiving Shopping Is Going Mobile

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

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