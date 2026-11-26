Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,236 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 25.2% of Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $62,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Thor Investment Management Inc. OH ADV raised its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thor Investment Management Inc. OH ADV now owns 1,912 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evansbrook LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,102 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Forward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Forward LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus upped their target price on Apple from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $347.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $355.58 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $343.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.42 and a 52 week high of $360.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $114.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.40 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 125.35% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Apple News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about AAPL:

Positive Sentiment: Apple’s approach of adding AI features to devices customers already own may require less infrastructure spending than rivals’ data-center buildouts. One report cited fiscal 2026 free cash flow of $136 billion, up nearly 38%, supporting investment and shareholder returns. Tech Stock Sell-Off: Here’s Why Apple Has Been Immune

Apple’s approach of adding AI features to devices customers already own may require less infrastructure spending than rivals’ data-center buildouts. One report cited fiscal 2026 free cash flow of $136 billion, up nearly 38%, supporting investment and shareholder returns. Negative Sentiment: Rising memory-chip costs are a potential margin headwind, with one report citing gross-margin guidance of 45%–46%. Separate coverage also flags memory costs as a risk even as Mac and wearables demand offer some growth support. Apple faces memory cost pressure

Rising memory-chip costs are a potential margin headwind, with one report citing gross-margin guidance of 45%–46%. Separate coverage also flags memory costs as a risk even as Mac and wearables demand offer some growth support. Negative Sentiment: Market-wide concerns—including hot inflation, possible tighter Federal Reserve policy, proposed tariffs and renewed AI-related selling—are weighing on growth stocks and may limit gains for AAPL. Commentary also describes Apple’s valuation as demanding. Apple stock is trending today

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, CEO John Ternus sold 25,412 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.94, for a total value of $8,460,671.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 59,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,832,236.98. The trade was a 29.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 46,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.42, for a total transaction of $15,467,020.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $45,615,190.20. The trade was a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 294,529 shares of company stock worth $98,272,053 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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