Integrity Alliance LLC. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,143 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 6,839 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.2% of Integrity Alliance LLC.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Integrity Alliance LLC.'s holdings in Apple were worth $72,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 15.3% in the third quarter. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 21,783 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Summa Corp. increased its position in shares of Apple by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summa Corp. now owns 12,806 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $91,849,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CrossGen Wealth LLC now owns 20,788 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $355.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.42 and a twelve month high of $360.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.06 and a 200-day moving average of $304.37.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $114.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $113.40 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 125.35% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CEO John Ternus sold 25,412 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.94, for a total value of $8,460,671.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 59,567 shares in the company, valued at $19,832,236.98. The trade was a 29.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Timothy D. Cook sold 191,753 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $63,846,078.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,264,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,837,377.28. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 294,529 shares of company stock worth $98,272,053 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. KeyCorp reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital lowered Apple from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DZ Bank cut Apple from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citic Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an "underperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $347.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple News Summary

Investors following AAPL have been watching these news items:

Neutral Sentiment: Apple removed MiniMax’s Talkie chatbot from its App Store after reports of inappropriate AI messages involving users, including concerns about child safety. The action may demonstrate platform oversight, though the reports underscore scrutiny of AI services. Apple pulls MiniMax AI chatbot from App Store over child safety concerns

Apple removed MiniMax’s Talkie chatbot from its App Store after reports of inappropriate AI messages involving users, including concerns about child safety. The action may demonstrate platform oversight, though the reports underscore scrutiny of AI services. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe’s forecast for $4.4 billion in Thanksgiving mobile shopping points to a potential benefit for Apple’s mobile ecosystem, but the reports do not quantify the impact on Apple’s revenue. Thanksgiving Shopping Is Going Mobile

Adobe’s forecast for $4.4 billion in Thanksgiving mobile shopping points to a potential benefit for Apple’s mobile ecosystem, but the reports do not quantify the impact on Apple’s revenue. Negative Sentiment: Higher memory-chip costs could pressure margins, while Apple’s elevated valuation and a consensus price target below the share price may limit upside. A COO’s reported plan to sell shares is another possible, though not necessarily fundamental, concern. Apple faces memory cost pressure Apple executive files to sell shares

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

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