Northeast Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622,666 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 7,464 shares during the period. Apple comprises 7.4% of Northeast Investment Management's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northeast Investment Management's holdings in Apple were worth $207,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 353,007 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $122,749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 49,420 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $16,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Babb Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,724 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,622 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Apple from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. China Renaissance raised Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $340.00 price target (up from $296.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Apple from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut Apple from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $347.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $358.89 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $243.42 and a one year high of $360.83. The company has a market cap of $5.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $343.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $114.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.40 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 125.35%. The company's revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 12.04%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO John Ternus sold 25,412 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.94, for a total transaction of $8,460,671.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 59,567 shares in the company, valued at $19,832,236.98. This trade represents a 29.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Timothy D. Cook sold 191,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $63,846,078.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,264,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,086,837,377.28. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 294,529 shares of company stock worth $98,272,053 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple News Summary

These are some of the AAPL news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Proposed U.S. tariffs on Taiwan reportedly exempt chips, smartphones, PCs and servers. That may limit direct tariff pressure on key Apple products and suppliers, including TSMC. Taiwan tariffs and chip exemptions

Proposed U.S. tariffs on Taiwan reportedly exempt chips, smartphones, PCs and servers. That may limit direct tariff pressure on key Apple products and suppliers, including TSMC. Neutral Sentiment: Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent, but a possible late-2027 launch means any competitive or revenue benefit is likely not near-term. Apple’s AI agent plans

Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent, but a possible late-2027 launch means any competitive or revenue benefit is likely not near-term. Negative Sentiment: Rising memory costs could pressure gross margins, while analysts have warned of holiday demand weakness. Separate coverage also questions whether Apple’s elevated valuation is justified by expected earnings growth. Apple margin and cost outlook

Apple Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report