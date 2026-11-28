Trace Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,909 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 5,738 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.0% of Trace Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Trace Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apple by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,662,494 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $182,897,769,000 after acquiring an additional 28,321,085 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $65,950,297,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,986,090,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,443,242,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 73,082,616 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $18,547,637,000 after buying an additional 13,780,080 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Latest Apple News

Here's some of the latest news about AAPL:

Positive Sentiment: Apple’s share of U.S. smartphone shipments rose to 57% in the third quarter, from 50% a year earlier, as higher memory costs squeezed budget Android competitors. The gains could help Apple capture more demand, though memory costs may also affect Apple. Apple gains smartphone share

Apple’s share of U.S. smartphone shipments rose to 57% in the third quarter, from 50% a year earlier, as higher memory costs squeezed budget Android competitors. The gains could help Apple capture more demand, though memory costs may also affect Apple. Positive Sentiment: Proposed U.S. tariffs on Taiwan reportedly exempt chips, smartphones, PCs and servers. That may limit direct tariff pressure on key Apple products and suppliers, including TSMC. Taiwan tariffs and chip exemptions

Proposed U.S. tariffs on Taiwan reportedly exempt chips, smartphones, PCs and servers. That may limit direct tariff pressure on key Apple products and suppliers, including TSMC. Negative Sentiment: Rising memory costs could pressure gross margins, while analysts have warned of holiday demand weakness. Separate coverage also questions whether Apple’s elevated valuation is justified by expected earnings growth. Apple margin and cost outlook

Apple Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $358.89 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.42 and a twelve month high of $360.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $114.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.40 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 125.35% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Jennifer Newstead sold 2,398 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.56, for a total transaction of $833,448.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,925,063.12. This represents a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.40, for a total transaction of $442,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,224,675.20. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 294,529 shares of company stock valued at $98,272,053. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $303.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a "buy" rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $347.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

About Apple

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

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