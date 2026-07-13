Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Acquires 127,342 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,125 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 127,342 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fiserv worth $15,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,127,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $14,907,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $1,996,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd acquired 10,060 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $499,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,150,117.90. This trade represents a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Fiserv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $50.45 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average is $58.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $169.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.Fiserv's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FISV. UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Fiserv from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fiserv from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $77.23.

View Our Latest Report on FISV

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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