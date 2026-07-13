Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,895 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,637 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC's holdings in Stryker were worth $11,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,084 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 451 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,458 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,247,298.34. This represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at $601,005,282.40. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus set a $370.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $392.87.

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Stryker Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $329.86 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $310.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.84. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $281.00 and a 12-month high of $404.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Stryker's payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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