Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $24.27 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,589 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.8% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $24,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $467.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROP opened at $355.90 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.96 and a twelve month high of $566.24. The stock's 50 day moving average is $336.48 and its 200-day moving average is $360.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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