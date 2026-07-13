Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 228,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 92,987 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 20.9% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Micron Technology by 500.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 80,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,143,000 after purchasing an additional 66,971 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $83,268,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.0% during the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,263.76.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $979.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 2.14. The company's fifty day moving average is $923.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,933,763.78. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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