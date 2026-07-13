Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Sells 14,635 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,905 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 14,635 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC's holdings in CBRE Group were worth $15,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $139.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.96 and a 200 day moving average of $145.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.69 and a 12 month high of $174.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore set a $169.00 price target on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBRE Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,476,709.46. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

See Also

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