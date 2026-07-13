Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,191 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,553 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for about 1.5% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC's holdings in Cummins were worth $19,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cummins by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Cummins by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 52 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Donald G. Jackson sold 730 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.92, for a total transaction of $518,971.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,912,010.72. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.21, for a total transaction of $3,481,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 11,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,344,773.06. This trade represents a 29.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,579 shares of company stock worth $9,377,684. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI stock opened at $676.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $679.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $609.98. The company has a market capitalization of $93.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $334.70 and a 1-year high of $737.76.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.96 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 29.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Cummins's dividend payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $675.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cummins from $815.00 to $901.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cummins from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $738.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CMI

About Cummins

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

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