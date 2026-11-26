State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT - Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217,608 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,234,146 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.33% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $404,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,336,805,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,672,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,948,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $49,539,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 157.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 174,907 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,406,000 after buying an additional 107,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company's stock.

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Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $285.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $315.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.90 and a 12-month high of $374.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.08. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies's payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $380.00.

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Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. distributes industrial products and provides engineering and related services to manufacturers and other industrial customers. Its offerings include bearings, power-transmission components, fluid-power products, automation equipment and general maintenance, repair and operations supplies. The company also provides technical support, engineering, systems integration, repair and inventory-management services. These capabilities help customers maintain equipment, improve production processes and manage the supply of industrial components.

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