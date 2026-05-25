Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT Stock Holdings Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT - Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,572 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 890.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Applied Industrial Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Industrial Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $10.68 from $10.58, suggesting stronger expected earnings this year. Applied Industrial Technologies stock page

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $10.68 from $10.58, suggesting stronger expected earnings this year. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased FY2027 EPS to $11.60 from $11.48 and FY2028 EPS to $12.67 from $12.62, reinforcing a bullish longer-term earnings trend. Applied Industrial Technologies stock page

The firm also increased FY2027 EPS to $11.60 from $11.48 and FY2028 EPS to $12.67 from $12.62, reinforcing a bullish longer-term earnings trend. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly estimates for Q1 2027, Q3 2027, and Q3 2028 were all nudged higher, which may support investor confidence in AIT’s operating momentum. Applied Industrial Technologies stock page

Quarterly estimates for Q1 2027, Q3 2027, and Q3 2028 were all nudged higher, which may support investor confidence in AIT’s operating momentum. Neutral Sentiment: One outlier was a cut to the Q2 2028 EPS estimate to $2.87 from $3.00, but this was offset by increases in several other periods. Applied Industrial Technologies stock page

One outlier was a cut to the Q2 2028 EPS estimate to $2.87 from $3.00, but this was offset by increases in several other periods. Neutral Sentiment: Most of the revisions are small, so the stock’s move likely reflects modest analyst optimism rather than a major new catalyst. Applied Industrial Technologies stock page

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

NYSE AIT opened at $307.39 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.48 and a twelve month high of $317.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 8.34%.The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-2.960 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.640-10.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Applied Industrial Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 19.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AIT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $317.00 price target on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $313.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AIT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $2,448,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 40,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,471,436.04. This represents a 16.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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