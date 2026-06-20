Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. $AAOI Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,412 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 11,660 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 5,208.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,512,309 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $122,439,000 after buying an additional 3,446,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5,321.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,229,757 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $77,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,630 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,699,855 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $59,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,775 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,700,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $59,293,000 after acquiring an additional 875,903 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,923,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 39,154 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $6,783,822.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 462,430 shares in the company, valued at $80,120,621.80. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Cynthia Delaney sold 56,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $10,705,687.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 59,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,287,001.81. The trade was a 48.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 500,215 shares of company stock valued at $86,716,414 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAOI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $43.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $79.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAOI

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $161.85 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $169.57 and its 200-day moving average is $97.10. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.23 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $233.67.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.030-0.030 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

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