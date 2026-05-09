AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,545 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in AppLovin were worth $19,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APP. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 76,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 32,510 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 114.8% during the third quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company's stock worth $12,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 14.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 131.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,049 shares of the company's stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,958,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting AppLovin

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AppLovin from $560.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $720.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $710.00 to $585.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $664.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on AppLovin

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total transaction of $74,331,545.90. Following the sale, the director owned 6,969,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,160,545,043.18. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.04, for a total value of $23,302,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,480,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,972,140.56. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 365,244 shares of company stock worth $169,584,607. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP opened at $468.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.37. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $320.00 and a fifty-two week high of $745.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $442.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.96.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 64.29% and a return on equity of 219.37%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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