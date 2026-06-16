AppLovin Corporation $APP Shares Purchased by Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas increased its stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,081 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in AppLovin were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APP. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AppLovin by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 22,544 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.98, for a total value of $11,158,829.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,327,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,157,026.32. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,052 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $5,431,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 177,450 shares in the company, valued at $106,470,000. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 226,014 shares of company stock worth $113,073,400 over the last 90 days. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting AppLovin

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $710.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $669.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppLovin

AppLovin Price Performance

AppLovin stock opened at $520.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.45. AppLovin Corporation has a 52-week low of $320.00 and a 52-week high of $745.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company's 50 day moving average is $485.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.32.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 64.29% and a return on equity of 219.37%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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