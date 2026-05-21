Aprio Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,162 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 37,155 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.0% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $181,143,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $223.47 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $194.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.75. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $129.16 and a one year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $279.06.

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NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA delivered another huge beat-and-raise quarter, with record revenue, strong EPS growth, and data-center results that underline its dominance in AI infrastructure.

NVIDIA delivered another huge beat-and-raise quarter, with record revenue, strong EPS growth, and data-center results that underline its dominance in AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: The company authorized an additional $80 billion share buyback and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.01 to $0.25 per share, signaling confidence in future cash generation and returning more capital to shareholders.

The company authorized an additional share buyback and raised its quarterly dividend from per share, signaling confidence in future cash generation and returning more capital to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators highlighted broad AI demand, strong Blackwell ramp-up, and continued operating leverage, which support the bullish case for NVIDIA stock.

Analysts and commentators highlighted broad AI demand, strong Blackwell ramp-up, and continued operating leverage, which support the bullish case for NVIDIA stock. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA said its outlook does not assume any Data Center compute revenue from China, leaving a meaningful source of potential upside or downside depending on trade and licensing developments.

NVIDIA said its outlook does assume any Data Center compute revenue from China, leaving a meaningful source of potential upside or downside depending on trade and licensing developments. Neutral Sentiment: Management is also transitioning to a new reporting framework focused on Data Center and Edge Computing, which should better reflect growth drivers but may make comparisons harder in the near term.

Management is also transitioning to a new reporting framework focused on Data Center and Edge Computing, which should better reflect growth drivers but may make comparisons harder in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong results, articles noted rising competition from custom chips at companies like Amazon and Alphabet, plus ongoing uncertainty around China shipments, which could temper enthusiasm if growth slows.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,526,363.40. This represents a 19.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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