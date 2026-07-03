AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR is Boston Trust Walden Corp's 7th Largest Position

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349,489 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 65,230 shares during the period. AptarGroup makes up approximately 1.4% of Boston Trust Walden Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 2.12% of AptarGroup worth $170,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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AptarGroup Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $127.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.35 and a 200 day moving average of $125.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.23 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $982.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.95 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 9.98%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. AptarGroup's payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $400,328.55. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,049,253.58. This represents a 11.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $156,015.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $182,676.40. This represents a 46.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $173.25.

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AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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