AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,024 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,217 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of AptarGroup worth $30,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $156,015.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $182,676.40. This trade represents a 46.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $115.10 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.23 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $982.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $955.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

AptarGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AptarGroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AptarGroup wasn't on the list.

While AptarGroup currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here