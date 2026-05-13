AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR Shares Purchased by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,660 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the period. AptarGroup accounts for about 1.6% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.58% of AptarGroup worth $46,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. State Street Corp increased its stake in AptarGroup by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,868,365 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $448,698,000 after purchasing an additional 43,188 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,759,026 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $368,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,269 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in AptarGroup by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,414,719 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $172,539,000 after purchasing an additional 180,365 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AptarGroup by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 959,361 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $128,220,000 after purchasing an additional 66,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,168 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $74,072,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.35, for a total transaction of $494,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,570.05. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $156,015.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $182,676.40. This trade represents a 46.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE ATR opened at $118.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.42. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.23 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.53 and a 200 day moving average of $126.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $982.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $955.95 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 9.98%.AptarGroup's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 price target on AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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